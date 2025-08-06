Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 11,894 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

JEPI stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.