Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

