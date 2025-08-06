McMill Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McMill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 298.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of McMill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McMill Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.