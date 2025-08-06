Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.71.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

