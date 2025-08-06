Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 45,646 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,646 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,197,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

