481 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
