Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $264,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,813,000 after buying an additional 63,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,896,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $868.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $771.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $903.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.