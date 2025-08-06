Intrust Bank NA Has $17.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

