PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.