Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

SBLK stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

