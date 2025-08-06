Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

LMT opened at $428.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.81. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

