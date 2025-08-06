Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 54,264 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,147,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 552,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

