Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.81.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.