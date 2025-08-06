McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,064 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:FNB opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

