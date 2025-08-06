Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

