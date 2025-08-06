Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,221,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $428.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average of $459.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

