Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,354.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,641,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,001,000 after buying an additional 2,459,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,469,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,269,000 after buying an additional 1,539,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,477,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,332,000 after buying an additional 1,501,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FCX opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

