WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 686,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

