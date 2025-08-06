Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 211 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.05. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.46 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

