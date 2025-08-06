New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 6,145 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $100.40.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,368,973.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,703.04. This represents a 34.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,552. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.