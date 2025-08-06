Wharton Business Group LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.