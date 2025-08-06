Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $436.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

