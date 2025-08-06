Tidemark LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

