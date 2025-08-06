WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $436.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.74. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

