Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,890 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $250.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

