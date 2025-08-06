Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

