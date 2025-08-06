Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,021 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $574.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.