Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 332 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

