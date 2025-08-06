Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

