Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,438,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,989 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,739,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after buying an additional 696,533 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,131,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 637,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 962,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 637,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 788.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 660,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after buying an additional 585,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

