Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $108,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 4,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 81,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Trading Down 0.9%

JD opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

