Financial Survey: Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) versus Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 2 2 3.20 Marks and Spencer Group 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tesco and Marks and Spencer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Tesco and Marks and Spencer Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $89.07 billion 0.41 $2.07 billion N/A N/A Marks and Spencer Group $17.75 billion 0.53 $377.28 million N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Marks and Spencer Group.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Marks and Spencer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesco beats Marks and Spencer Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities. In addition, it provides banking and insurance and mobile operating services. Further, the company operates a network of one stop convenience stores; and offers data science, technology, software, and consultancy services. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

