CM Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.4% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after purchasing an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

