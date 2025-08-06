Head to Head Contrast: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $28.54 million 0.84 -$39.26 million ($2.55) -0.76 BioLineRx $28.94 million 0.57 -$9.22 million ($8.80) -0.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioLineRx has higher revenue and earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLineRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -129.05% -972.55% -77.33% BioLineRx -15.21% -23.93% -6.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioLineRx 0 0 1 1 3.50

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. BioLineRx has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 568.38%. Given BioLineRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLineRx has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLineRx beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has various indications, including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to certain allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops BL-5010, a pen-like applicator containing an acidic aqueous solution for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

