Comparing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) & 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of 888 shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and 888″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $1.07 million 22.96 -$28.54 million ($9.74) -0.09 888 N/A N/A N/A $0.1357 6.95

Profitability

888 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 888, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lottery.com and 888’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -2,521.73% -83.57% -38.61% 888 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

888 beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services. The company owns and operates its business through William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, Mr Green, SI Casino, and SI Sportsbook brands. 888 Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

