Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,728,967. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.6%

JCI stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.