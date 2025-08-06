Costello Asset Management INC Has $121,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

