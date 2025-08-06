Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,822,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,877,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 718.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,400,000 after buying an additional 1,768,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

