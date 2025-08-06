MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

