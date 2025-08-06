Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

