Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 586,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,160,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,661,000 after purchasing an additional 201,336 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

