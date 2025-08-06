Palacios Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $577.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The firm has a market cap of $701.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

