SoundView Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SoundView Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.7% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

