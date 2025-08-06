Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,269,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after buying an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after buying an additional 2,030,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $124,106,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

