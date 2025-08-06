Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NEE opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

