Palacios Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

