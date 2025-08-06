Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 383,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average is $185.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

