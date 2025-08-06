Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.17. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

