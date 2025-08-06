AXS Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $284.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.88. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $196.93 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.