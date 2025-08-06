Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 745,119 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Texas Instruments worth $1,587,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day moving average is $185.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

